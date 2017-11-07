Carla Baldwin voted in as new Youngstown Municipal Judge

Carla Baldwin will be the first African-American female judge to serve on the Youngstown Municipal Court

Carla Baldwin.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters elected Carla Baldwin as Youngstown Municipal Court judge.

According to unofficial results, Baldwin beat opponent Mark Hanni by receiving 65 percent of the votes.

She will be the first African-American female judge to serve on the Youngstown Municipal Court. Still, she has made a point to say she isn’t the “black candidate” or the “female candidate” but is the qualified candidate who happens to be black and female.

In May, Baldwin said it was her childhood dream to become a judge.

She had previously served as Youngstown Juvenile Court Magistrate. Baldwin also teaches in the Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences departments at Youngstown State.

She started as an Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor.

Baldwin was born and raised in the city.

