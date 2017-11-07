Chris Shaker voted next Niles Municipal Court judge

Shaker will replace current judge Thomas Townley, who retires at the end of the year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Shaker defeated Kara Stanford Tuesday night in the Niles Municipal Court judge race.

Shaker received 53.5 percent of the votes (3,613), while Stanford drew 46.5 percent (3,140).

“It was a tough race and we had a tough primary and a seven-point lead, percentage win, is a good win in my opinion,” Shaker said.

His priorities will be updating court technology and getting grants for the Niles Municipal Court.

Shaker will replace current judge Thomas Townley, who retires at the end of the year.

Shaker has been an attorney for 33 years, worked as a prosecutor for 15, and currently serves as an acting judge in Niles.

