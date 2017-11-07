Coach Diehl & Howland must replace all-time scorer Price

Howland opens the season on November 24 against Lakeview.

By Published: Updated:
Howland Tigers High School Basketball

2017-18 Howland Girls’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: John Diehl
Record: 19-6

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News
Last year, Howland won the All-American Red Tier with a 10-2 mark in league play. The Tigers return two senior starters in Mackenzie Maze and Kendyl Buckley. Maze scored 6.5 points and dished out 4.6 assists to lead the Tigers. Maze also finished with a 2.1 steal per game average while making 75% of her foul shots (39-53). A pair of letter winners – senior Gabby Hartzel and junior Alex Ochman (50% FG, 45-90) will be back in the fold this winter. Ochman has received the attention of several Division I programs over the summer. Coach John Diehl points out his team’s strengths as being team speed, having a veteran point guard (Maze) and his group’s overall ability to be coached.

2017-18 Schedule
Nov. 24 – Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament (Lakeview), 7:30
Nov. 25 – Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament (TBD), 7:30
Nov. 29 – at East, 7
Dec. 2 – Kenston, 2:30
Dec. 6 – Canfield, 7
Dec. 9 – at Struthers, 4:30
Dec. 13 – at Jefferson, 7
Dec. 18 – at Poland, 7
Dec. 20 – at Boardman, 7
Dec. 23 – Geneva, 1
Dec. 30 – at Louisville, 1:30
Jan. 3 – at Harding, 7
Jan. 6 – Fitch, 2:30
Jan. 10 – Niles, 7
Jan. 13 – at Canfield, 7
Jan. 17 – East, 7
Jan. 24 – at Lakeview, 7
Jan. 27 – Boardman, 1
Jan. 31 – Harding, 7
Feb. 3 – at Fitch, 1
Feb. 10 – at Hoover, 2:30
Feb. 12 – at Brookfield, 7

Challenges
The loss of Sara Price – the school’s all-time leading scorer – will be a void which will not be easily filled. Price averaged 21.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game and shot a team-best 33.6% from three-point land (45-134). Kayla Clark, who is back after hauling down 5.8 boards a year ago, is out for the year with an injury. Diehl says, “We have to find new scorers without Sara (Price). We’ll also have to fill the center spot with Kayla (Clark) out.”

2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 52.6
Scoring Defense: 38.6

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s