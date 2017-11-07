Coach Diehl & Howland must replace all-time scorer Price

2017-18 Howland Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: John Diehl

Record: 19-6

The Good News

Last year, Howland won the All-American Red Tier with a 10-2 mark in league play. The Tigers return two senior starters in Mackenzie Maze and Kendyl Buckley. Maze scored 6.5 points and dished out 4.6 assists to lead the Tigers. Maze also finished with a 2.1 steal per game average while making 75% of her foul shots (39-53). A pair of letter winners – senior Gabby Hartzel and junior Alex Ochman (50% FG, 45-90) will be back in the fold this winter. Ochman has received the attention of several Division I programs over the summer. Coach John Diehl points out his team’s strengths as being team speed, having a veteran point guard (Maze) and his group’s overall ability to be coached.

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 24 – Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament (Lakeview), 7:30

Nov. 25 – Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament (TBD), 7:30

Nov. 29 – at East, 7

Dec. 2 – Kenston, 2:30

Dec. 6 – Canfield, 7

Dec. 9 – at Struthers, 4:30

Dec. 13 – at Jefferson, 7

Dec. 18 – at Poland, 7

Dec. 20 – at Boardman, 7

Dec. 23 – Geneva, 1

Dec. 30 – at Louisville, 1:30

Jan. 3 – at Harding, 7

Jan. 6 – Fitch, 2:30

Jan. 10 – Niles, 7

Jan. 13 – at Canfield, 7

Jan. 17 – East, 7

Jan. 24 – at Lakeview, 7

Jan. 27 – Boardman, 1

Jan. 31 – Harding, 7

Feb. 3 – at Fitch, 1

Feb. 10 – at Hoover, 2:30

Feb. 12 – at Brookfield, 7

Challenges

The loss of Sara Price – the school’s all-time leading scorer – will be a void which will not be easily filled. Price averaged 21.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game and shot a team-best 33.6% from three-point land (45-134). Kayla Clark, who is back after hauling down 5.8 boards a year ago, is out for the year with an injury. Diehl says, “We have to find new scorers without Sara (Price). We’ll also have to fill the center spot with Kayla (Clark) out.”

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 52.6

Scoring Defense: 38.6