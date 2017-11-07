Homicide charges dropped against 2 accused of botched Mercer Co. robbery

Police said as a result of the botched robbery, a Fredonia man died

By Published: Updated:
Jacob Barger, Seth Hamilton and Dominic Heasley, Mercy County murder suspect.
Jacob Barger, Seth Hamilton and Dominic Heasley

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Homicide charges have been dropped against two defendants that police said were involved in a drug deal and failed robbery that led to a Fredonia man’s death. 

Homicide charges against Dominic Heasley and Jacob Barger were dropped in a Mercer County District Court on Monday, along with other charges.

Barger now faces a conspiracy to commit robbery charge while Heasley faces robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and tampering with evidence charges.

Police say Barger and Heasley drove 18-year-old Seth Hamilton to a secluded area off State Route 19. They planned an ambush using BB guns and brass knuckles, telling police later that he owed Cushall money, according to a police report.

What they didn’t realize, police said, was that Hamilton had a real gun.

He got out of the car and started firing, hitting Zackary Cutshall in the neck, police said. Cutshall died as a result of his injuries.

Hamilton is still facing homicide charges, along with aggravated assault, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s