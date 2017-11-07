Homicide charges dropped against 2 accused of botched Mercer Co. robbery

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Homicide charges have been dropped against two defendants that police said were involved in a drug deal and failed robbery that led to a Fredonia man’s death.

Homicide charges against Dominic Heasley and Jacob Barger were dropped in a Mercer County District Court on Monday, along with other charges.

Barger now faces a conspiracy to commit robbery charge while Heasley faces robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and tampering with evidence charges.

Police say Barger and Heasley drove 18-year-old Seth Hamilton to a secluded area off State Route 19. They planned an ambush using BB guns and brass knuckles, telling police later that he owed Cushall money, according to a police report.

What they didn’t realize, police said, was that Hamilton had a real gun.

He got out of the car and started firing, hitting Zackary Cutshall in the neck, police said. Cutshall died as a result of his injuries.

Hamilton is still facing homicide charges, along with aggravated assault, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.