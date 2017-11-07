Hunter’s back after averaging a double-double for Fitch

2017-18 Fitch Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Dan Schnurrenberger

Record: 17-6

The Good News

The Falcons return four seniors (Camryn Constance, Erica DiFrancesco, Gina DiFrancesco, Rachael DiFrancesco) and a pair of juniors (Sabria Hunter, Jada Lazaro) from last year’s 17-win team. Coach Dan Schnurrenberger says, “we have a lot of varsity experience returning. We are a strong tall, long team which has strong post play. Our shooting guards like (Jada) Lazaro, Camryn (Constance), Gina (DiFrancesco), Mia Jackson and Taylor Fronk have put in a lot of time in shooting the basketball this summer.”

Hunter led the Falcons in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (13.7) while shooting 45.9% from the floor (133-290) as a sophomore. “Sabria is an extremely hard worker off the court,” points out Schnurrenberger. “She has over 10 Division 1 scholarship offers. She’s worked very hard this summer to improve her game even more and has become a threat from outside.”

Constance scored 7.1 points and handed out 3.1 assists and made 2.2 steals per game. Gina DiFrancesco averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 assists. She also connected on 75.0% of her charity tosses (12-16). Jada Lazaro put together a stat line of 5.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals as she shot 32.3% from three-point range (32-99).

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 29 – Southeast, 7

Dec. 2 – at Struthers, 1:30

Dec. 6 – East, 7

Dec. 9 – at Boardman, 2:30

Dec. 13 – Canfield, 7

Dec. 16 – Harding, 2:30

Dec. 20 – at Mooney, 7:30

Dec. 23 – Twinsburg, 2:30

Dec. 29 – Hidden Gems Holiday Tournament at Dublin

Dec. 30 – Hidden Gems Holiday Tournament at Dublin

Jan. 3 – at Lakeview, 7

Jan. 6 – at Howland, 1

Jan. 10 – Poland, 7

Jan. 13 – at East, 2:30

Jan. 17 – Boardman, 7

Jan. 20 – at Canfield, 3:30

Jan. 22 – at West Branch, 7:30

Jan. 24 – at Harding, 7

Jan. 31 – Lakeview, 7

Feb. 3 – Howland, 1

Feb. 5 – Garfield-Kenmore, 7

Feb. 10 – at Massillon Jackson, 2:30

Challenges

“We’ll continue to develop fundamentals,” says Schnurrenberger. “That can always improve and as a team, we can never be in good enough physical shape.” Natalie Lynn, Mikaela Hibbs and Alexis Sallee have all graduated this past Spring. Lynn averaged 10.2 points and snagged 7.3 boards. Hibbs scored 5.4 points while Sallee led the team in assists (4.6) and scored 9.6 points. Hibbs also led the team in three-point shooting on 75 attempts (36.0%).

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 58.7

Scoring Defense: 44.7

Rebounding: 35.5

Field Goal Percentage: 38.0%

Three-Point Percentage: 30.8%

Free Throw Percentage: 59.3%