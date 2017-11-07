iPhone users frustrated with “I” auto-correct problem in new update



(CBS News) – Chances are if you updated your iPhone or iPad to Apple’s latest operating system, whenever you type the letter “I” it autocorrects it to the letter “A” with a symbol next to it.

Apple is blaming the most recent IOS update for the glitch. While the company says they are working on a solution, there is something you can do in the meantime.

While the bug is persistent throughout several different apps not everyone is affected. Apple has provided a temporary fix for those who are.

The company recommends using text replacement as a short-term solution. Here is what to do – go to settings and then general. Next, tap on keyboard and text replacement and then click the plus sign in the top right corner. Beside phrase, type uppercase “I” and beside shortcut, type lower case “i.” Tap save in the top right.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook has boasted about the latest software in the past, it’s ironic that this latest glitch comes from a company whose maker names most of its products with the letter “i.”