Jimmy Orlando Collins Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jimmy Orlando Collins, age 91, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Altracare Post Rehabilitation Center in Kent of natural causes.

On April 3, 1926, in Morris, Oklahoma, Jim and Glendalia (Hall) Collins were blessed with the birth of their son, Jimmy.

Jimmy married Rita Mae St.Clair on October 4, 1950 and they have enjoyed 67 years of marriage together.

Jimmy had lived in Paris Township for over 66 years working as a machine operator for Rockwell International in Newton Falls.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Battle Star, the Philippine Independence Ribbon, the Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart.

Memories of Jimmy will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Rita Mae Collins of Paris Township; his three daughters Linda (Robert) Juranty of Pahrump, Nevada, Charlene (Steve) Staup and Ann Strayer all of Ravenna; his son, Duwayne (Betty) Collins of Warren; his brother, Sam (Laura) Collins of Anna, Texas; his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Per Jimmy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Jimmy will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery.

