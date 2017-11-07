Joan E. Roper Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joan E. Roper, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Joan was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1930 to Jesse and Eudora (McCullough) Votaw.

On January 17, 1948, Joan was united in marriage to Edward F. Roper who preceded her in death on August 19, 2001.

Joan was a member of EMBELM Club and Elks Club #397.

She enjoyed reading, traveling, crocheting, cross stitching and quilting.

Visitation for Joan will be held on Friday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Funeral Homes, Warren location where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon.

Joan is survived by her son, Terry (Marsha) Roper; her daughter, Nancy Miller; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.

