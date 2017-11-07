Leone ousts DeGenova for Struthers Municipal Court judge

Dominic Leone will be the next Struthers Municipal Court judge

Published:
Dominic Leone, Struthers Municipal Court Judge


STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dominic Leone will be the next Struthers Municipal Court judge, as he ousted Damian DeGenova in Tuesday’s election.

Leone received 58 percent of the votes (6,650), while DeGenova received 42 percent of the votes (4,828).

Leone, the current Struthers law director and prosecutor, will replace Judge James Lanzo, who is serving his last term. The judgeship covers more than just Struthers — it also covers 75 square miles of Mahoning County, serving communities like Springfield, New Middletown, Poland, and Lowellville.

“I would like to start a local drug court with a local treatment facility — treating our local citizens with local policing. …I have a lot of other ideas as well,” Leone told WKBN Tuesday night. “I’d like to hit the ground running and I’m looking forward to January 1st to start my judicial seat.”

Video: “I’d like to hit the ground running”

Accusations have swirled around Leone in the days leading up to the election, as two of his ex-girlfriends filed affidavits with the Board of Elections, claiming Leone took improper campaign contributions. The affidavits were given to Mahoning County’s prosecutor, who decided there was inadequate evidence to pursue charges.

“It’s purely political in my opinion,” Leone said Tuesday. “I believe the board should have ruled unanimously that the Sheriff should not have pursued it. Other than that, I have no comment.”

