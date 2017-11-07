Louise “Madam Weez” Hathaway Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Louise “Madam Weez” Hathaway, 60, of Howland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 2, 1957 in Warren, the daughter of Leif and Helen (Pietrasz) Damstoft and had lived in the area most of her life.

The stage was made for Louise and Louise for the stage. She was a musician who loved singing, dancing, and entertaining.

A 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, she was a deeply spiritual person and also enjoyed being a grandmother.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Clarence S. Hathaway of Howland, whom she married September 15, 2001; four daughters, Harmony Nutter (fiancé Ian Mazzochi) of Warren, Helaina Pearce of Warren, Sarah (Jared) Leslie of Akron and Jaimee Hathaway of Akron; two sons, William H. Pearce of Columbus and Jeremy Hathaway of Akron; three grandchildren, Emily Nutter, Emma Hathaway, and Madison Leslie; a sister, Elaine Barr of Columbus; a brother, Leif Paul (Jeanette) Damstoft, Sr. of Warren and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her parents precede her in death.

Her life will be celebrated with a service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10 at Unity Centre Church, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Rd., Girard, with Rev. Cay Tomerlin officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10 at the church.

Material contributions may be made either to Unity Centre Church or to Hospice of the Valley.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.