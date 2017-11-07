Margaret M. “Margie” (Miller) Tirabassi Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating for Margaret M. “Margie” Tirabassi, 82, who died Tuesday morning, November 7, 2017 at Boardman Select Specialty Hospital.

She was born October 5, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert “Scotty” and Christina McNickle Miller.

Margie, of the Protestant faith, worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Medical Records for ten years and then worked at Hubbard Music for over 20 years.

She enjoyed dancing, bowling, ceramics and playing the lottery.

She leaves her husband, Mario Carman Tirabassi, whom she married October 12, 1963; two sons, Mark (Dana) Tirabassi of Hubbard and Victor (Catt) Tirabassi of Thailand; one grandson and two granddaughters.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Isabell Peach.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, November 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home prior to services.

Margie’s final resting place will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

