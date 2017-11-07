Marilyn A. Cobey Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Marilyn A. Cobey, age 71, of Hubbard who passed away at home on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Marilyn was born October 14, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Thomas and Mary Bonita Dunlap Cobey.

She was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Marilyn was a utility clerk for the City of Hubbard for many years retiring in 2011.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her daughter, Stacey (Ted) Thirion of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Victoria (Greg) Helsel, Haley Thirion and Adam Thirion.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Cobey.

There will be calling hours prior to the Mass on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

