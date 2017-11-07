Missing Ohio man has ties to Boardman, may be in area

George Washington has family in Boardman and may head there, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office

On November 6, 2017 at 10:00 PM, Mr. Washington drove away from his residence and hasn't been seen since. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH On Aster Avenue in the city of Lewis Center 43035.

That’s according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which issued an endangered missing adult alert for George Washington.

The 84-year-old man left his home in Franklin County on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Washington is described as a black man, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a purple 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Ohio license plate FDH-9144.

The Attorney General’s Office said Washington has dementia and may be easily confused.

Those with information on Washington should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

