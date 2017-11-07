Netflix warns customers of new email scam

The company says the scam is targeting 110 million Netflix customers

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WTNH) — Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.

Users get an email that appears to come from Netflix with the subject line, “Your Suspension Notification,” and it tells users that Netflix needs them to update their billing information.

The link in the email takes victims to a fake website, where they are asked to enter their customer information, including credit card numbers.

Netflix customers can safely update their information on the Netflix website itself and are advised to just delete an email that looks suspicious.

