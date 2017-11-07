New cancer center at Salem Regional offers better treatment

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A new partnership means cancer patients in Salem will have access to better treatment.

Salem Regional Medical Center announced a new oncology partnership with University Hospitals and the Seidman Cancer Center.

Patients will be able to take new treatments right at the Salem hospital. They’ll also have access to doctors performing new cancer treatment research.

“UH Seidman Cancer Center is a leading researcher for cancer care and they are involved in the development of a lot of these innovative therapies, so we are really excited to bring that here,” said Dr. Anita A. Hackstedde, President and CEO of Salem Regional Medical Center.

The new cancer center is already open to patients.

