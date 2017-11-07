Over 100 charged in Columbiana County drug ring

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force have rounded up over 100 people in a drug ring

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force have rounded up over 100 people in a drug ring.

The results of “Operation Big Oak,” an investigation into an alleged fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine drug trafficking ring primarily operating out of Cuyahoga and Columbiana counties, will be released today during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

One hundred people are now facing more than 750 charges related to the case.

