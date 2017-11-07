Police: Charges filed against father of 2-year-old who died of drowning

David Gammon is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering welfare of children

By Published: Updated:
Anakin Gammon, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Sharon, was found several hours later in the 600 block of Syme Street in Masury. Police said he was in a pool and it is suspected that he drowned, but investigators are waiting for an official ruling from a coroner in Erie, Pa.

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into the death of 2-year-old Anakin Gammon has led to the Sharon Police Department filing charges against the child’s father.

David Gammon is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Along with numerous agencies, the Sharon Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

On Sept. 10 of this year, Anakin Gammon was found in a pool less than a mile from his family’s house after he went missing a few hours prior.

The Erie County Coroner officially ruled his death a drowning.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s