Robert Johnson Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, November 11, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel for Robert Johnson, 84, of Austintown Township, who passed away Tuesday morning, November 7, 2017 at his home.

Bob was born July 20, 1933 in Cleveland the son of Clarence and Lucille (Saunders) Johnson.

He retired in 2000 from Home Savings and Loan where he worked in the maintenance and housekeeping department. Prior to that Bob was the owner of Roberts Cleaning Service and had worked for his father at the family business, Day Lite Window Cleaning. Bob had worked for the sheriff’s department on the motorcycle patrol and was part of the escort detail for John F. Kennedy as he made his way through Youngstown during his campaign for the president in the 60’s.

Bob’s hobbies included gardening and music. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and his dog, Reggie.

Bob leaves his wife, the former Donna Hoffman, whom he married on December 22, 1951. He also leaves five children, Bob (Kathy) Johnson of Austintown, Christine (Charles) Duffy of Youngstown, Wanda Schell of Boardman, David Johnson of Youngstown and Robin Cramer of Austintown; as well as 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward, James, Thomas, Larry and Jerry Johnson and one sister, Sally Strokes.

The family would like to thank the staff of MVI Hospice for all the care, love and support given to Bob and the family during his time with them.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 11 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at Noon.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

