Storm damage in NE Ohio forces polling locations to move

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Damage caused by Sunday’s major storm is forcing election boards across Northeast Ohio to temporarily shift polling locations during Election Day, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Changes had to be made in Strongsville, Bainbridge, Parkman, Brunswick, Aurora, Reminderville Village, and Twinsburg.

At the height of the storm Sunday, over 42, 000 customers were without power in the rural-Cleveland area.

According to the First Energy outage map, all service should be restored by Wednesday.