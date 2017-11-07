Storm damage in NE Ohio forces polling locations to move

At the height of the storm Sunday, over 42, 000 customers were without power in the rural-Cleveland area

By Published:
How Ohio maintains its voter registration rolls has been under legal attack for well over a year, and the war of interpretation is approaching its end before the U.S. Supreme Court.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Damage caused by Sunday’s major storm is forcing election boards across Northeast Ohio to temporarily shift polling locations during Election Day, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Changes had to be made in Strongsville, Bainbridge, Parkman, Brunswick, Aurora, Reminderville Village, and Twinsburg.

At the height of the storm Sunday, over 42, 000 customers were without power in the rural-Cleveland area.

According to the First Energy outage map, all service should be restored by Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s