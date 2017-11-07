Storm Team 27: More sunshine Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather through Early Wednesday morning with dry conditions and cool temperatures. Lows will fall toward 30°.

Better weather on the way Wednesday with more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will push into the middle 40’s. Dry weather expected into Wednesday night.

Look for colder air later this week with rain showers mixing to snow showers Thursday evening into Thursday night. Colder with snow showers into Friday morning. Light snow accumulation will be possible into Friday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 46

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers into the evening. Mixing to snow overnight.

High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36