Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, cold

The cold front Sunday night pushed cooler temperatures into the valley. Those temperatures are here to stay for the week. Isolated rain this week could turn to snow flurries as overnight temperatures drop well below freezing and highs for the week are only in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower rain and snow mix. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 36

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance rain or snow mix. (40%).

High: 32 Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 34

Monday: Partly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 36