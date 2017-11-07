Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, light rain tapering off

Cold temperatures are here to stay for the week. Isolated rain tapers off this afternoon.  Overnight temperatures drop below freezing and highs are only in the 40s.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower rain tapers off.  (30%)
High:  47  Low:  36

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 30

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  29

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  47  Low:  30

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance rain or snow mix. (40%).
High:  32  Low:  25

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  40  Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High:  48  Low:  34

Monday:  Partly cloudy.
High:  43  Low:  37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.  High: 51  Low: 36

