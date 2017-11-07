Voters decide pet chickens are not allowed in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana residents decided to ban chicken owners from keeping the animals on their property in the city.

“No” votes received 58 percent, while “yes” votes received 42 percent.

The controversial issue began when city council decided to start enforcing a law that had been in the books since the 1970s.

Critics argued it bans people from keeping pet chickens and even having gardens in their front yards.

Last January, the city threatened to fine chicken owners if they didn’t get rid of the animals.

Mayor Bryan Blakeman has said the issue actually refers to buildings — nothing else — but some residents weren’t convinced.

Council decided not to take any action, leaving the decision up to voters on Tuesday.

