Wellsville residents pass income tax for police, roads

The Wellsville Police Department has said if the levy didn't pass, it would have to pull an entire shift of workers

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville residents voted for a half-percent income tax levy.

According to unofficial results, “yes” votes received 53 percent, while “no” votes received 47 percent.

The levy will go primarily toward the police department but a good portion will also go toward the street department to fix the roads.

The police department has said if the levy didn’t pass, it may have to pull an entire shift of workers.

The department said when an officer is sick or can’t come to work, another officer has to work overtime to cover for them — something the village can’t afford.

Wellsville has been working with a tight budget. Leaders have said a previous administration left behind a $300,000 deficit.

