Youngstown crime activity: Man shows up at mission with gun in pocket

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6:10 a.m., South Avenue at Federal Street, Stephen Mazzola, 21, was charged with drug possession and wrongful entrustment. According to a police report, officers pulled over a car for making an improper turn. When officers approached the car, the driver, who they say did not name in the report, told them that he didn’t have a driver’s license but that he had applied for it. Officers said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and that the passenger, identified as Mazzola, told them he had just smoked marijuana and handed officers the marijuana cigarette, the report stated. Police said they found a crack pipe on the passenger floor and two bindles of heroin in Mazzola’s pocket. Police say on the ride to the jail, Mazzola told them he was teaching the driver how to drive in exchange for crack and that the heroin they found in his pocket was not his and that he must have picked it up somewhere. The driver was issued a traffic ticket and turned over to his father.

1 p.m. – W. Federal Street, Richard Williams, 28, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers approached Williams because he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When asked if he had anything on him, Williams told officers he had a hypodermic needle in his pocket, the report stated. Police also found 39 Tramadol pills in Willimas’ pocket, according to the report.

7:58 p.m. – 2400 block of Elm St., a man told police that he was attacked on the back steps of his house and robbed of $1,400. The man said three suspects wearing Halloween masks punched and kicked him several times and then took his wallet containing $1,400. The victim suffered several injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

10:10 p.m. – 400 block of St. Louis Ave., a woman told police that someone shot her front door with a BB gun, shattering the glass.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:51 p.m. – 900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., officers were called to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, the man was standing in line waiting to be let in by staff to eat. Officers asked him if he had a gun and he said he did and that it was inside his jacket. Police seized the gun and placed the man in handcuffs. Staff at the mission told police that the suspect is on restriction and is not allowed to live there but comes to eat. The suspect was arrested, but charges weren’t filed through the court.

Monday, Nov. 6

9 a.m. – 600 block of W. Judson Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and took two TVs and a tablet.

4:20 p.m. – Covington Cove, a 56-year-old man told police that he was robbed by two men. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground. The victim told police that he had called a friend for a ride. He said that friend sent her daughter to pick him up but that there were two men and a baby also in the vehicle. He said they pulled off on Covington Cove where the men robbed him of $500.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

