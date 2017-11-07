‘You’re laying on my baby!’ suspect yells during robbery in Youngstown

The victim said his attackers knew about the cash he had because he took his money out to pay the driver $10 for gas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who told police he justed wanted a ride from a friend turned into a robbery.

According to a police report, a 56-year-old man called a friend about 4:20 p.m. Monday asking for a ride. The friend sent her daughter to pick up the man, but she brought a baby and two other men wither her.

The victim said the group drove to an area of Covington Cove where one of the men in the car demanded money from him and started grabbing at him, the report stated. The victim said he leaned away from the man and began to fall onto the baby who was sitting next to him in the backseat.

One of the suspects then yelled at the victim saying, “You’re laying on my baby!”

Both men then threw the victim on the ground and took $500 and his Straight Talk phone, the report stated. The victim said the men also punched him in the stomach and side. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim said his attackers knew about the cash he had because he took his money out to pay the driver $10 for gas.

The police report did not give a detailed description of the suspects.

