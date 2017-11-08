3 Cleveland officers injured attempting to stop carjacking

Cleveland police and EMS confirmed that three officers were taken to the hospital after trying to stop a stolen vehicle driven by an aggravated robbery suspect.

Police said five males were involved in the aggravated robbery of a 2011 Toyota Sienna late Tuesday night.

The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the city’s west side. Then, a chase ended in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, according to Cleveland EMS.

While attempting to stop the suspects, one of the officers was dragged by the stolen Toyota van.

Paramedics say all three officers were taken to St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries.

At least one suspect was taken into police custody.