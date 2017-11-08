Agnes M. Baker Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Prayers will be 12:15 p.m. Monday, November 13, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church for Agnes M. Baker, 98, of Canfield who died early Wednesday morning, November 8 at Hospice House.

Agnes was born July 15, 1919 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (Petrony) Regano and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from South High School and was a welder for Truscon Steel during World War II.

Following the war Agnes got married, had a child and later worked at the former Strouss Department Store as a sales clerk for 23 years. She had been the recording secretary for the former Mahoning County Council for Retarded Children.

Agnes leaves her daughter, Carol Baker of Canfield; a brother, Richard Regano of Canfield and two nephews, Joseph (Sandy) Regano of Mentor and Dennis (Penny) Regano of Solon.

Besides her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Regano, Anthony Regano and James Regano.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel.