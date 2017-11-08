‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in southern Ohio

Anyone with information about Kiser Lee Stargell's whereabouts is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-773-1186

Ross and Pike County Sheriff's Offices looking for Kiser Stargell
ROSS CO., Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies in Pike and Ross counties are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, Kiser Lee Stargell is believed to be driving a burgundy 1997 Buick with Ohio license plate HBS 2211. Sheriff Reader said the car was taken at gunpoint in Ross County.

Sheriff Reader warned that Stargell should not be approached.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify why they were originally looking for Stargell.

Anyone with information about Stargell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-773-1186.

According to Waverly City Schools Superintendent Edward Dickens, three school buses were delayed after school due to the search for the suspect.

