Austintown Fitch sports complex getting multi-million dollar improvement

The entire complex at Austintown Fitch High School is closed to the public for the renovations

By Published: Updated:
Renovations at Austintown Fitch High School sports complex

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A multi-million dollar project is underway to improve the sports complex at Austintown Fitch High School.

The $2.2 million in improvements will include re-turfing Falcon Stadium and turfing the baseball field.

A grass area behind the stadium will be turned into a soccer field.

Falcon Stadium and the Fitch Gymnasium will also be getting new video scoreboards.

The entire complex is closed to the public for the renovations.

The school district is loaning the money to the athletic department, which will pay it back by raising money from sponsorships, donations, and grants. Contact the athletic department at 330-797-3900 x1080 if you are interested in donating.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s