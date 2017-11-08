Austintown Fitch sports complex getting multi-million dollar improvement

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A multi-million dollar project is underway to improve the sports complex at Austintown Fitch High School.

The $2.2 million in improvements will include re-turfing Falcon Stadium and turfing the baseball field.

A grass area behind the stadium will be turned into a soccer field.

Falcon Stadium and the Fitch Gymnasium will also be getting new video scoreboards.

The entire complex is closed to the public for the renovations.

The school district is loaning the money to the athletic department, which will pay it back by raising money from sponsorships, donations, and grants. Contact the athletic department at 330-797-3900 x1080 if you are interested in donating.

