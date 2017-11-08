Boardman crime activity: Police find woman passed out behind wheel of car

Thursday, Nov. 2

4:05 p.m. – 1400 block of Doncaster Dr., a man told police his stepdaughter found a sewing needle in a Rice Krispies treat. The cereal bar was in a bag of Halloween candy. The man told police his family had been trick-or-treating in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood but he didn’t know which house the Rice Krispies came from.

10:05 p.m. – 1200 block of Doral Dr., Rodney Mock, 53, of Campbell, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. Police said Mock was spotted by an officer at Giant Eagle and when questioned, the officer reported that Mock gave a false name and became combative. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Friday, Nov. 3

8:33 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., George Panno, III, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with attempted felonies. Police said Panno tried breaking into several trailers at Martin’s Mobile Homes. He was spotted on the porch of one of the trailers. Police said he smelled like alcohol and his hands were bleeding heavily. Police said several trailers’ windows were broken and blood was smeared on two trailers. Before being taken to the police station, Panno said he was drinking and did not know the people who lived in the trailers, according to a police report. Police said he did not admit to burglarizing them.

Sunday, Nov. 5

3:29 a.m. – Brookwood Rd. near Market St., James Brink, 48, of Girard, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police received a report of a suspected drunk driver and said Brink drove over the center line before an officer pulled him over. A breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .145, over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report. Brink pleaded not guilty to the charges.

1:08 p.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., Shadane Atkins, 27, arrested and charged with assault. A staff member at the Horizon House, a residential treatment center, told police Atkins threw a remote at her head and punched her because he was upset she wouldn’t let him have a cigarette until after a group session. When questioned about the assault, Atkins said he was having a reaction to his medication and made statements that he was hearing voices, police said.

2:52 p.m. – 6000 block of Market St., Samantha Wayne, 31, of Campbell, arrested and charged with OVI. Police said Wayne overdosed on drugs and passed out behind the wheel of a car. She told police she “shot up” at her house about 30 minutes prior, according to a police report. Wayne was given an opioid-reversal drug, at which time police said she struggled with medical personnel. She continued to be uncooperative and staff at the hospital found a crack pipe and Xanax hidden in her bra, the police report stated.

Monday, Nov. 6

3:41 p.m. – 6100 block of Market St., Darin Jenkins, 44, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge. Police said Jenkins punched his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the face last November.

9:30 p.m. – 500 block of Pierce Dr., Donald Augenstein, 57, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to control, and failure to report an accident. Police said Augenstein crashed into a curb on a dead-end street. An officer said he appeared to be intoxicated and wasn’t wearing any shoes. Police spotted a damaged mailbox on Hopkins Road that they believed Augenstein may have hit as well. He failed a field sobriety test and apologized for being drunk but later said he wasn’t drunk after his arrest, according to a police report. Officers said he refused to take a breath test.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

8:13 p.m. – 100 block of Wildwood Dr., a man reported that his AK-47 was missing from his house after a cable installer had been working in the room where the gun was stored. He told police the gun hadn’t been secured and was in plain sight.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

