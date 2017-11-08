Carmella “Millie” DelFratte Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Carmella “Millie” DelFratte of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully at 7:37 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in St. John XXIII Home. She was 100.

Mrs. DelFratte was born July 18, 1917 in Farrell, a daughter of Marian and Louise (Viccione) Bruno.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended Farrell schools.

Primarily a homemaker, Millie was also the head cook at Sharpsville High School cafeteria for many years, retiring in 1978.

She was a longtime member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where she participated in the former St. Olivia Society for many years. Millie was an active member at the Bundle Babies Ministries of First Presbyterian Church, Sharpsville, where she crocheted blankets for newborn babies.

Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family while cooking her homemade Italian dishes, especially during the holidays.

Her husband, August DelFratte, Sr., whom she married February 3, 1940, passed away June 16, 1999.

Surviving are two daughters, Darlene (Joseph) Sherbine and Gina DelFratte and her companion, Andrew Ratvasky, all Sharpsville; two sons, Augie (Loretta) DelFratte, Jr., Sharpsville and George (Betsy) DelFratte, Kansas City, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Mark (Laura) and Chris (Yvonne) DelFratte, Brian and Cari DelFratte and Maria (Anthony) Wingrove, Douglas and Scott Sherbine and Stephan (Gretchen) and Aaron (Lauren) DelFratte and Stephanie (Mike) Lindstrom and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Millie was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Martin and Anthony Bruno.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Gregory George, Sharon Regional Hospice and all the staff of St. John XXIII Home for the exceptional care they provided Millie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley FWY, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W Ridge Ave, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.