Cleveland Clinic, CareSource sign long-term contract

The Cleveland Clinic and CareSource issued a joint statement about the new agreement

By Published:
Cleveland Clinic
Courtesy: WJW Fox 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Clinic announced Wednesday it now has a contract with CareSource, according to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland. 

In July, there were concerns CareSource could be terminating their contract, leaving a big impact on many Medicaid patients.

Then in August, the Clinic and CareSource extended their contract through November with the goal of finalizing a long-term contract by December 1, 2017.

The Cleveland Clinic and CareSource issued a statement Wednesday about the new agreement:

We are pleased to announce that Cleveland Clinic and CareSource have signed a long-term contract solidifying that CareSource Medicaid and MyCare members can continue to have their care covered at Cleveland Clinic without any interruption. This comes following months of diligent discussions dedicated to working toward an agreement and upholding our combined commitment to provide Medicaid and MyCare patients with access to the highest level of healthcare. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our patients/members together.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s