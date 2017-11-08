Crestview girls’ program begins new era with Blatch

Related Coverage Crestview tabs Blatch as new head girls coach

2017-18 Crestview Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Aaron Blatch

Record: 12-12

The Good News

The Rebels return a trio of contributors. Sophomore Tanner Hoffer is back after finishing her freshman year with a 5.8 scoring average and hauling down 6.0 boards per contest. Hoffer accumulated the second-best field goal percentage on the team (39.3%). Senior Emma Smith (5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and sophomore Brenna Auer (3.1 rpg, 4.7 rpg) are both returning from injuries. Coach Blatch – who’s in his first-season at the helm has been impressed by what he’s seen so far – says, “I’ve been very impressed with how our team has responded to a new system. Our players are very coachable and are excited to get started. We have a lot of competition for spots, so I think that will bring out the best in everyone. We need to make defense our identity. We have great kids and we will continue to push them to play with enthusiasm and love for one another. Building a winning environment, establishing our defense and playing with pace will be the focus of our preseason.”

Three seniors – Donna Finch, Kyrah Schultz, and Haley Derringer – will all be counted on to become major contributors in 2017-18. Junior Bailey Bettura, who’s a skilled post-player, lettered last season. Two other juniors, Haley Eskra and Taryn Gilbert, both lettered as freshmen two years ago and are back in the fold for the upcoming season after not playing last year. Sophomore Preslyn Wolfe should provide athleticism on the wing.

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 27 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Nov. 30 – Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 4 – at Liberty

Dec. 7 – South Range, 7

Dec. 9 – Wellsville, 1

Dec. 11 – Newton Falls, 7

Dec. 14 – at Bellaire St. John

Dec. 18 – East, 7

Dec. 20 – at Salem

Dec. 23 -United, 5:30

Dec. 28 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 10 – at Girard

Jan. 13 – at Lowellville, 1

Jan. 20 – Bellaire St. John, 1

Jan. 25 – at South Range

Feb. 1 – Mathews, 7

Feb. 3 – Waterloo, 1

Feb. 5 – Leetonia, 7

Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 12 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 14 – Sebring, 7

Challenges

The Lady Rebels must replace a large senior class including Alexis Gates, Emily Ferris, Sydni Bowker and Hope Halas. Gates led the team in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (7.8). Number 3 also shot 32.8% from beyond the three-point arc (38-116). Ferris finished second in scoring (11.0) among Rebels. Emily also led the team in assists (3.0) tied with Gates. Ferris connected on 31.3% of her three-point attempts (47-150) and 68.4% from the line (54-79). Bowker (7.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Halas (2.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg) both were key contributors to the team’s success last year.

“We’ll be inexperienced and very young,” indicates coach Aaron Blatch. “We still have a lot of concepts to implement so this preseason will be crucial. Several players were recovering from injuries over the summer, so we didn’t get to work with them as much as we’d have liked to. Our current skill level is not where we need it to be, so it’s our staff’s responsibility to make sure that improves.”

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.2

Scoring Defense: 44.1

Rebounding: 27.3

Field Goal Percentage: 34.3%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.6%

Free Throw Percentage: 56.2%

2016-17 Results

Ursuline 77 Rebels 45*

Rebels 67 Springfield 40*

Rebels 57 Western Reserve 39

Rebels 56 Lowellville 38

Rebels 55 Leetonia 36

United 42 Rebels 40

Springfield 37 Rebels 36

Rebels 54 East Palestine 38

South Range 62 Rebels 36

Girard 48 Rebels 45

Rebels 54 United 41

Rebels 49 Springfield 41

East Palestine 37 Rebels 35

Rebels 65 Wellsville 29

Rebels 53 Mathews 49

Salem 51 Rebels 27

Lisbon 71 Rebels 41

South Range 57 Rebels 40

Rebels 53 McDonald 25

Columbiana 66 Rebels 52

Mineral Ridge 50 Rebels 38

Rebels 54 Sebring 8

Rebels 38 Southern 24

Jackson-Milton 53 Rebels 43

*-Post-season