David S. Drabison Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David Drabison will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

David died Wednesday on the Poland Bike Trail.

He was born October 20, 1954 in Youngstown the son of Stephen J. and Irene B. (Novotny) Drabison and was a lifelong area resident.

David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1973 and retired in 2009 from General Motors where he had worked for 32 years.

David was a member of the Steel Valley Triathlon Club. He enjoyed swimming, biking, running, woodworking but most of all his family.

David will be missed by his mother, Irene; his wife, Janice (Higley) whom he married May 19, 1979; children, David A.S. (Brittany) Drabison and his granddaughter, Kensington of Austintown and Jennifer (Robert) Mayle of Vienna. He will also be missed by his siblings, John (Ruth) of Austintown, Diane Clark of Austintown, Linda (Dan) Moore-Clements of Cortland and Tom (Maureen) of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father, Stephen.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12 at the Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Steel Valley Triathlon Club, P.O. Box 3143, Youngstown, Ohio 44513 in David’s name.