Warren Family Mission seeking donations for Thanksgiving dinner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is asking for the public’s help in providing meals this Thanksgiving.

Last year, the mission was able to serve over 1,900 people at it’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. The mission has been hosting the holiday dinner for the past 19 years.

The dinner this year will be served Wednesday, November 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The mission is need of the following:

Turkeys

Stuffing

Butter

Milk

Instant potatoes

Gravy

Coleslaw mix

Rolls

Butter pads

Pies

Punch mix

Coffee and creamer

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Warren Family Mission Outreach Center, 155 Tod Ave. N.W. If you have any questions, call (330) 394-5437.