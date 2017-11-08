Warren Family Mission seeking donations for Thanksgiving dinner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is asking for the public’s help in providing meals this Thanksgiving.
Last year, the mission was able to serve over 1,900 people at it’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. The mission has been hosting the holiday dinner for the past 19 years.
The dinner this year will be served Wednesday, November 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The mission is need of the following:
- Turkeys
- Stuffing
- Butter
- Milk
- Instant potatoes
- Gravy
- Coleslaw mix
- Rolls
- Butter pads
- Pies
- Punch mix
- Coffee and creamer
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Warren Family Mission Outreach Center, 155 Tod Ave. N.W. If you have any questions, call (330) 394-5437.
.