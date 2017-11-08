Five Boardman standout athletes sign Letters of Intent

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Boardman standout athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

The group includes three boys golfers including Brian Terlesky, Cade Kreps, and Bryan Kordrupel, who were part of the most successful boys golf team in school history. As a team, they placed 8th in 2015, 6th in 2016, and this year they finished in 5th place. Creps signed with Akron, while Kordrupel and Terlesky signed with Youngstown State.

Jenna Vivo, the cousin of Terlesky, also signed with YSU.

Swimmer Kyle Kimerer signed with Canisius College.

The following is a list of athletic accomplishments for each:

Kyle Kimerer: Swimming – attending Canisius College in Buffalo, NY:

2017 State qualifier in 200 and 400 medley relays – earned All-Ohio honors in both relays.

2016 State Qualifier and earned All-Ohio honors at State Meet.

Three time AAC First-Team Honors.

2 years – NEAC Conference Champion.

3-time school record holder.

Jenna Vivo – Girls Golf – attending YSU:

Sophomore year – State qualifier and Medalist at the District Championships.

Junior year – Sectional Tournament Medalist -72, 1st Team AAL NEO and AAC

Senior year – 1st Team ALL NEO, All Academic Ohio Coaches Association, missed qualifying to State by one stroke.

Also 4-time Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

Bryan Kordupel – Boys Golf – attending YSU:

2-time State Qualifier, 2-time State AAC First Team, 2-time ALL NEO.

Lowest career score 71 at YCC.

School valedictorian.

Cade Kreps – Boys Golf – attending The University of Akron:

3-time State Qualifier.

4-time 1st Team All-AAC and 4-time ALL Northeast Ohio honors.

Career low round of 69 at YCC

2016 AAC Tournament champion.

Brian Terlesky – Boys Golf – attending YSU:

4-time State Qualifier – earned All Ohio honors in his sophomore year.

3-time ALL NEO honors.

3-time Player of the Year AAC Conference.

3-time All AAC First Team.

11 Medalist Invitationals wins

2 time Sectional Medalist

School record for 9 holes – 31 and 18 holes – 67