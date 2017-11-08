Former Ohio officer pleads guilty to false shooting claim charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) – A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he’d been shot during a traffic stop.

Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed individuals in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.

A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for the purported suspects was issued that day.

Eubanks was fired after telling investigators he had shot himself.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers’ compensation fraud in connection to the injury he sustained in the shooting.

A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks’ attorney.

