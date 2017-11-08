Gunfire exchanged in Youngstown, house hit with bullet in 2 separate incidents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two incidents of gunfire that happened about an hour apart.

The first incident happened about 8:20 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the area of Sherwood and Glenwood avenues on reports of gunfire.

Police said there were at least 21 rounds fired and that there was more than one shooter, according to witnesses and the city’s shot spotter activation system.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle backing up towards them at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the vehicle and ordered both men inside out of the car at gunpoint.

The driver was identified as Trelevi Braxton-Johnson, 23, and a backseat passenger identified as 24-year-old Brad Walker.

A search of the car uncovered two loaded guns underneath the backseat where Walker had been sitting, according to a police report.

Officers said two structures had been hit by gunfire but didn’t note if those structures were houses. They also found a vehicle at the scene that contained two large bags of marijuana but no information about any other suspects.

Walker and Braxton-Johnson were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Braxton-Johnson faces an additional charge of drug possession because officers found oxycodone pills in the vehicle that Braxton-Walker said belonged to his grandmother, the report stated.

After that shooting, officers were called about an hour later to another report of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Bon Air Avenue. A man and woman there told police that they were relaxing in their home when someone fired several gunshots into their house.

Police found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house.

No injuries were reported.