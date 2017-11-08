Healing process continues following death of Girard officer

The 21-year-old patrolman was gunned down responding to a domestic call on October 21

Girard Mayor James Melfi
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Girard continues to heal after the death of Officer Justin Leo.

The 21-year-old patrolman was gunned down responding to a domestic call on October 21.

For many in the police department, the loss hit close to home. Leo served on the force for five years, and Chief John Norman knew him as he grew up.

Girard Mayor James Melfi said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about Officer Leo.

“I as the mayor am certainly more concerned for my officers than ever before. I was always concerned, our safety director and I were always concerned about our officers and understand the dangers of being a police officer, but maybe now it is on my mind more and more,” Melfi said.

Police have identified the man who shot Officer Leo as Jason Marble. Another officer shot and killed Marble during the encounter.

This incident remains under investigation.

