Helen T. (Trapasso) Harrison Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Helen Theresa Harrison formerly of Charleston Jefferson Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 8, 2017 at The Villas at St. Paul Homes following a period of declining health. She was 92 years old.

Helen was born on April 11, 1925 to Joseph and Merle (Hassel) Trapasso.

She was an honor student and graduated from Hickory High School in 1942 and a graduate of the former Shenango Valley Commercial Institute.

She was employed by the Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a stenographer and secretary retiring in 1983 with 40 years of service and was a member of the Westinghouse Retirees Association.

Helen was a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mercer.

She was a charter member of the Mercer County Historical Society as well the Mercer County Genealogical Society; a member at large of the National Society, Daughters of the American Colonist and an organizing and charter member of the former Matthias Zahniser Chapter Daughters of the American Colonist where she served as treasurer for 35 years. She served as director and corresponding secretary of the Zahniser Foundation for 40 years, member of the Hickory Hill Cemetery Association and had been instrumental in overseeing the cemetery restoration. She was a member of the Jefferson Township Civic League and in 2001 was inducted into the Mercer County and Pennsylvania Voter Halls of Fame for having voted in General Elections for 50 consecutive years.

Helen also enjoyed gardening, flower arranging of both fresh and dried and needlepoint

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Paul Trapasso and his wife, Gloria of St. Paul’s Greenville; nephew, John J. Trapasso and his wife, Debra of Greensburg; great-niece Jennifer R. Laughlin and her husband, Michael of Greensburg; two great-nephews John R. Trapasso and his wife, Megan of Apex, North Carolina and Joseph P. Trapasso and his wife, Nicole of San Jose, California; two great-great-nieces and two great-great-nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon W. Harrison who she married November 30, 1946 who passed away on December 25, 2010; brother, John Salvatore Hassel Trapasso and her parents.

Per Helen’s request, a private service officiated by Rev. Dr. William Crooks, retired pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mercer will be held at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial will follow at America’s Cemetery.

