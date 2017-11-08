Hermitage doctor approved to prescribe medical marijuana

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local doctor is among the list of those approved to prescribe medical marijuana to patients.

Dr. Robert Brown, of Hermitage, is one of nearly 200 approved doctors and caregivers.

Nearly 4,000 people have signed up to receive medical marijuana.

Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health announced the big numbers as Pennsylvania inches closer to getting its medical marijuana program.

The program is expected to be up and running sometime next year.

It’s open to state residents under a doctor’s care with the following medical conditions:

  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Autism
  • Cancer
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) / AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome)
  • Huntington’s Disease
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
  • Intractable Seizures
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Neuropathies
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or ineffective
  • Sickle Cell Anemia

