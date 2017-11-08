Warren police investigating homicide after shooting in front of school bus



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Warren.

Dispatchers said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Deerfield Avenue.

The victim was a white male in his 30s and died at the scene before police arrived. As of just before 8:30 p.m., the body was still there.

His identity has not yet been released.

A school bus driver called 911 after seeing a man get shot off a motorcycle, according to information from dispatchers. The bus driver left the area because the bus was full of children, according to dispatchers.

The caller reported hearing two shots but didn’t see a shooter.

A witness said the man went down and a suspect walked up to him and shot him again, according to dispatchers’ records.

Information from Trumbull County 911 indicates that three men ran from the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are not aware of any persons of interest at this time.

Investigators are talking with witnesses at the police station.

All buses were ordered to go to the Jefferson Schools parking lot.

WKBN 27 First News is sending a crew to the scene. Stay with WKBN online and on air for updates.

