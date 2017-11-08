Warren police investigating homicide after shooting in front of school bus

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Deerfield Avenue in Warren

By Published: Updated:
Austintown Crime Generic


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Warren.

Dispatchers said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Deerfield Avenue.

The victim was a white male in his 30s and died at the scene before police arrived. As of just before 8:30 p.m., the body was still there.

His identity has not yet been released.

A school bus driver called 911 after seeing a man get shot off a motorcycle, according to information from dispatchers. The bus driver left the area because the bus was full of children, according to dispatchers.

The caller reported hearing two shots but didn’t see a shooter.

A witness said the man went down and a suspect walked up to him and shot him again, according to dispatchers’ records.

Information from Trumbull County 911 indicates that three men ran from the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are not aware of any persons of interest at this time.

Investigators are talking with witnesses at the police station.

All buses were ordered to go to the Jefferson Schools parking lot.

WKBN 27 First News is sending a crew to the scene. Stay with WKBN online and on air for updates.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s