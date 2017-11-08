Hubbard duo heading to Ohio State

Hubbard's Adria Powell and Claire Gagliardi officially signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday.

By Published:
Hubbard's Adria Powell and Claire Gagliardi officially signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday.


HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school athletes headed to the college level.

A pair of Hubbard standout athletes officially signed with Ohio State.

Adria Powell and Claire Gagliardi signed with the Buckeyes today.

Gagliardi is nationally recognized gymnast.

Powell is a 6 foot 2 volleyball player that will graduate early, as a junior… and will enroll at Ohio State in June.

Both loved their recruiting experience in Columbus.

“Just the overall atmosphere, just when i went there the wow factor,” Powell said. “It was so exciting. the hype of the whole place was amazing and it gave me chills. it was amazing.”

Gagliardi has some previous person history with the city of Columbus.

“Actually when i was 11 days old, I had heart surgery..and I was actually worked on at the hospital at Ohio State,” explained Gagliardi. “So, it was almost like I went full circle. I started there, I went away for awhile, and now I’ve come back to it,” she said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s