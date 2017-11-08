Jury reaches sentencing decision for Howland capital murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After deliberating for over 10 hours to decide the fate of convicted killer Nasser Hamad, the jury has returned with its verdict.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice will have the ultimate say in sentencing.

Jurors were sequestered just before 9:30 p.m.Tuesday night and returned to the courtroom Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Nasser Hamad was convicted last week of two counts of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder with firearm specifications. The jury deliberated less than two hours to decide his guilt.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker took his last moments in front of the jury Tuesday to remind them that Hamad attempted to kill five people and was successful in taking the lives of two.

Prosecutors reiterated that the death penalty was appropriate in this case.

“The state position is that it is not even close. It just isn’t and that leaves you no other choice under the law but to go back to the jury room and find the death sentence appropriate,” said Trumbull County Assistance Prosecutor Mike Burnett.

Defense Attorney was told the jury that this was their opportunity to show mercy and remind jurors of testimony depicting Hamad as a good father, a hard worker and suffered from PTSD.

Hamad was convicted in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Josh Williams outside his Route 46 home in Howland. Forty-three-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson, and 17-year-old John Shively were injured in the shooting. Hendrickson died later from unrelated causes.

Hamad had maintained that he was acting in self-defense, and the group that came to his house that day had been harassing him and making threats in an ongoing dispute on social media and among other family members.