Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky signs with Kent State

Pavlansky averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview Senior Annie Pavlansky has officially signed to play college basketball at Kent State University. She signed her National Letter of Intent at a ceremony held at Lakeview High School on Wednesday.

As a junior last season, she appeared in sixteen games, after having her season cut short due to injury. She averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds. Pavalansky also posted per-game averages of 3.4 assists, 3.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Pavlansky chose to play for the Golden Flashes over one other finalist, Colgate.

