Lisa G. Null Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Lisa G. Null, 53, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017, of an extended illness at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 8, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Beverly Null.

A 1982 graduate of Howland High School, she enjoyed her beloved cat Eddy, the ocean and her family.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Jerry (Carole) Null of Howland and two sisters, Michele (George) Albertini of Boardman and Janice (Mark) Mallory of Green, Ohio; nieces Andrea, Alexandra and Hannah and a nephew, Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Family and friends may call Saturday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Ann Marie Winters officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lisa’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Null family.

