Mahoning County elections director: Issue with machine did not affect election

Workers were using a machine that had not been reset, so votes were being double counted until workers noticed the problem

By Published: Updated:
Mahoning County Elections

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Board of Elections director said an issue with the ballots on Tuesday night did not affect the outcome of the election.

Joyce Kale-Pesta said workers were using a machine that had not been reset, so votes were being double counted until workers noticed the problem. Kale-Pesta said the votes were recounted correctly before they were sent to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tuesday night’s totals that were submitted as final were correct, she stressed.

As for the ballots, they will not be certified until 430 provisional ballots from across the county are added in. That won’t be done for at least 10 days. 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s