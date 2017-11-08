Marjorie Ann Torrence Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Marjorie Ann Torrence, 89, passed away peacefully at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Warren on March 13, 1928 the daughter of Donald and Rachel Esther (Patterson) Burns.

Marge was a 1946 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles.

She was a clerk at Woolworth and Carlisle Department Stores and for many years she was a school bus driver in Niles and Howland.

She cherished the years spent with the residents of the Central Park Apartment complex.

Marge is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Stanley of Niles; a son, Brian (Judy) Torrence of Howland Township; two daughters-in-law, Karen Torrence of Niles and Lisa Torrence of Girard; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Torrence whom she married on October 20, 1950 and who died on October 14, 1997; two sons, Thomas A. Torrence, Sr. who died on January 20, 2001 and Bruce Torrence who died July 16, 2017 and three brothers, Warren Burns, Robert Burns and Russell Burns.

Calling Hours will be Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bonnie Dutton officiating.

Burial will be private in Crown Hill Cemetery on Monday.

