Michael J. McAllister Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Michael J. McAllister, 70, of Champion, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Community Skilled Care Center in Warren, due to renal failure.

He was born June 19, 1947 in Warren, the son of Kenneth and Belva (Brainard) McAllister and was a lifelong resident of Champion.

Mike was the owner/operator of Little Mac’s Market and Champion Laundromat through their closing on June 30, 2011.

He is sadly missed by his son, Kenneth (Brenda) McAllister of Champion; one grandchild and three brothers, Sidney (Lynne) and David J. both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mark J. McAllister of Champion.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Brian McAllister.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 10 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.